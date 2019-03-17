Bianca Andreescu vs Angelique Kerber Indian Wells 2019 Final Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Bianca Andreescu looks to cap off her dream tournament with a win in the final at Indian Wells. The Canadian wildcard has been outstanding all fortnight, more than justifying her entry into the tournament. She is going to have her work cut out against Angelique Kerber, who can go to World No.2 with a win.

Her wins leading up to the semi finals were fairly comfortable but it was a much different scenario in the semi final win against Elina Svitolina, where she came out on top 6-3 2-6 6-4. She looked nervy at the start, going down a double break in the opening set. After the pair traded sets, it looked like Svitolina may grind out the victory in the third but the Canadian had other ideas. She went up a break for 4-3, holding on to that for the victory but not before playing some stunning tennis on the key points to fight off the Ukranian. “I started a bit slow and then I picked it up after 3-Love, thank God. Svitolina took control of the second set. I started missing more. Then in the third set I kept my composure, at least tried to. I pumped myself up.” she said.

Kerber ended the winning streak of Belinda Bencic with an efficient performance against the Swiss. From 2-4 in the opening set, she would pick apart the Bencic serve with six straight breaks in the 6-4 6-2 victory. “I start to stepping in a little bit and playing really aggressive. I think that was the key that I really took the match in my hand, and I was going for it.” she said on what changed as the match went on. After defeating two power hitters in the previous rounds, she changed things up well to frustrate a different type of opponent in Bencic.

Andreescu looked to be suffering as the third set went on, making the day off for her all the more important. She will be up against an opponent that will be making her run a lot and play lengthy points. “Kerber is an incredible fighter. She redirects her shots. Like, she can hit any shot at any time in any specific place whenever she wants. She has a pretty decent serve. She’s a good mover, great fighter.” she said of the German. Last year, this tournament proved to be a great launching pad for the career of Naomi Osaka. The career trajectory of Andreescu could be going the same way if this fortnight is anything to go by.

Prediction – Bianca Andreescu in three sets