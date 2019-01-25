Petra Kvitova Advances Into AO 2019 Final With Win Over Collins

Share & Comment Tweet

Petra Kvitova is back in a slam final for the first time since 2014 after a straight sets win over Danielle Collins. The American put up a good fight initially but was overwhelmed as the match went on with Kvitova taking it 7-6 6-0 in the end. This tournament continues the great story for the two-time Wimbledon champion, who only two years ago wasn’t certain of a return to the sport after a horrific knife attack.

Kvitova will have had awful memories of her previous trip to the semi final in Melbourne, having lost a tough three setter against Maria Sharapova. That may have been playing on her mind as she struggling early, giving up the first break of the match to her far less experienced opponent. However, she managed to break back the next game – putting away a forehand for one of 30 winners in the match.

Neither player had any real opportunities on return for the rest of the set, which Kvitova won on a tie break to seize control of the match. Any chance of a potential Collins comeback or Kvitova running out of steam went away when the extreme weather conditions forced the closure of the roof, something that will have certainly been a relief to a player who often struggles in the heat. The match ended in something of a damp squib, with Kvitova running off the last six games to ease her way into Saturday’s headline clash.

“It’s been five years. You know, that’s why I worked pretty hard to be back there. It just taste very great. So I’m really happy to be back there again.” a delighted Kvitova said on what it means to be back in a slam final. “To be honest, I think not very many people believe that I can do that again, to stand on the court and play tennis and kind of play on this level.”

She plays Naomi Osaka in the final, in what has the potential to be a thriller if both players maintain their form.