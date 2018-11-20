Zverev beats Djokovic to win ATP World Tour Finals 2018

Share & Comment Tweet

Alexander Zverev is this year’s winner of the season ending ATP World Tour Finals event, pulling off the shock win over Novak Djokovic to deny him what would have been a joint-best 6th title. The German solidifies his spot at No. 4 in the rankings with the 6-4 6-3 win, marking an impressive weekend after beating Roger Federer in Saturday’s semi final.

There seemed little indication of this coming into the match. Djokovic had barely lost a match in the second half of the year and had already thrashed Zverev twice in the past two months, including once this week. The Serbian’s dominance this week had been aided by his superb serving, which ensured he had not been broken in four matches leading up the final. However, he looked increasing vulnerable as the match went on and would finally give up his first break of the match at 4-4. He tamely netted after a strong return from the German, allowing Zverev to serve out for a one set lead.

Zverev went blow for blow with Djokovic and held strong in long rallies, winning one of the best points of the match to break once more. While he failed to consolidate on that occasion, he would earn the all important break the next time round. Djokovic would have chances to try and break back but it was to no avail. He served to stay in the match at 3-5, failing to do so. Down match point, a stunning backhand down the line on the stretch eluded him as Zverev sealed the straight sets victory.”I wasn’t trying to overthink it. I just tried to go out there and enjoy the match as much as I can, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the moment. That’s what I did,” Zverev said. “My serve has been working well the whole week. I had a lot of confidence in it. It all worked out well.”

“This is the biggest title of my career so far. This trophy means a lot, everything, to all the players. I mean, you only have so many chances of winning it. You play against the best players only. How I played today, how I won it, for me it’s just amazing.” he said. Zverev will hope to build on this going into next year, especially with his slam performances leaving a lot to be desired still. However, beating Federer and Djokovic back to back can only give him a major confidence boost.