Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals 2018 SF Preview

It will be the top four seeds that take part in the semi finals of the ATP

World Tour Finals with the afternoon match up taking place between Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer. Zverev will be happy to have made it after failing to do so last year while Federer will be one match away from his 100th title if he can see off the German in this matchup.

Federer broke twice in both sets to seal a 6-4 6-3 win over Kevin Anderson, topping the group in the process. He had looked poor earlier in the week when losing to Kei Nishikori but has been slowly improving from there. “I’m happy I gave myself the opportunity [to win the tournament]. I’m happy that I’m raising my level of play throughout this week.” he said. ” I’m feeling great. I’m very happy that I still have energy left in the tank. Mentally I feel fresh, to be honest.”

There was not much on return for either player in Alexander Zverev’s match with John Isner. Both players had just 1 break point, with that turning out to be the difference for the German. After winning an opening set tiebreak, he held tough until the time came up at 4-3 for the break. This week marks a much better outing for Zverev at the event, having lost out to Jack Sock last time round. “Everyone knows how good he is, how much of a complete player he is,” a complimentary Isner said of his opponent. “In order for me to beat him, I have to out-serve him, and I didn’t do that today.”

“Obviously it’s going to be a very difficult match. I mean, him on this surface, indoor court, he’s an unbelievable player. I’ve played him a few times in all different conditions, all different surfaces, I’ll prepare myself for a very tough match. I hope it will be a good match, as well.” Zverev said. The German has more than held his own in previous meetings with Federer, winning two out of five against the World No.3. Federer remains the favourite but there is no doubt his much younger opponent will not be fazed, especially with the likely chance of revenge at Novak Djokovic in the final on the table.

Prediction – Roger Federer in straight sets