Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic ATP Finals 2018 Preview and Prediction

Novak Djokovic looks to continue his charge through the ATP World Tour Finals event by picking up another victory on Friday night against Marin Cilic. The world No. 1 has been outstanding in the second half of the year and remains the heavy favourite to win this tournament. He is 2-0 while Cilic stands at 1-1, likely needing a win to advance.

Cilic came from a set down to beat John Isner on Wednesday, eventually breaking down the American on serve in the second half of the match. With his poor record at the O2, it was an impressive comeback from him given that may have been playing on his mind as he struggled early on.

After a tough first set against Alexander Zverev, class told in the end as Djokovic eased to a 6-4 6-1 victory to cement his place at the top of the group. He has bounced back from his Paris Masters loss in style with two strong performances this week. However, the Serbian put much of his win down to a struggling opponent. “I think also it seemed like Sascha was not feeling really great, definitely not playing well, especially from the back of the court. He made a lot of errors.” he said.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Djokovic loses this match, especially with Roger Federer confirmed in the top spot of the other group last night. The likely final is still on the cards, especially with Djokovic holding a 16-2 record against his opponent.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets