Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson ATP Finals 2018 SF Preview

Novak Djokovic will be one step closer to tying Roger Federer’s 6 titles at the ATP World Tour Finals with victory over Kevin Anderson on Saturday evening. The World No.1 continues to play some incredible tennis and shows why once again, he will be the man to beat on tour for the foreseeable future. He and Anderson will play for the third time this year, with their most prominent match being the Wimbledon final that Djokovic won in straight sets.

A 2-0 Anderson got knocked down to earth slightly against Roger Federer, dropping his serve four times overall in a straight sets loss. It doesn’t take away from his excellent performance this week, most notably beating Kei Nishikori 6-0 6-1 on his way to qualifying for the semi finals. “I feel like some of the things he did today I didn’t really adjust to very well.” Anderson said on what went wrong. “I felt actually okay, pretty good, out on the court, but didn’t execute or play at a high enough level in order to win tonight’s match.”

Despite being already qualified, Djokovic showed no mercy in defeating Marin Cilic. He was utterly dominant on serve, winning 100% of points on first serve in the opening set and dropping just two on his second serve. He has never been known as a top server but Djokovic is controlling his service games at an incredibly high level right now, a lethal addition for someone who is also the game’s greatest returner.

Djokovic is very familiar with what to expect from his opponent, having twice played the South African this year. “He’s playing some big tennis throughout the entire year. This is definitely his best season. The past couple of years, he’s been playing his best tennis, he’s playing well. He’s serving well and he’s very aggressive, so I know what to expect.” he said. Djokovic won both of those encounters in straight sets, not giving up his serve once on either occasion.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets