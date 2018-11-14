Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Novak Djokovic looks to seal his spot in the semi finals of the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday afternoon, playing Alexander Zverev in the first of two matches in Group Guga Kuerten. Both players will be looking on at the other group with intrigue with developments now meaning Federer may not qualify first or at all.

Djokovic bounced back from his Paris Masters final loss in style, with a dominant win over John Isner. He dropped just 6 points on serve in the straight sets win, never allowing the American to get in with a chance. “I just prepared myself well for the match and executed everything really, really well,” Djokovic said afterwards “But, indeed, I do feel a little less pressure coming into the tournament knowing that I secured the World No. 1 spot.”

Zverev also won in straight sets, coming from a break down in the first set to do so. The German will be hoping to erase the disappointment of failing to qualify last year but may have to wait until his final match with John Isner to confirm that. “‘I’m happy to get the win,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. It’s important – this tournament is big. It is very important to all of us players. Everybody wants to do well.”

Zverev’s initial run to the top included s huge win over the Serbian on his way to a Masters 1000 title. The breakthrough hasn’t quite come at slam level for him yet but he does thrive in the best of 3 format still. ‘It should be a great match. I played him recently in Shanghai, but [he] wasn’t at his best. I expect him to play better than he did in Shanghai.” Djokovic said. He dropped just three games in that victory, part of his lengthy winning streak that finally ended in Paris.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets