Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals 2018 F Preview and Prediction

It will be a rematch between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals as the pair close the season on the main tour. It will be a huge ask for the German to pick up the victory here, especially given his performance in the first match between the two earlier in the week. Djokovic won that one 6-4 6-1, winning 8 of the last 9 games as the match quickly got away from his opponent.

Djokovic continue his stunning form with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Kevin Anderson. While he has been living up to his reputation as one of the best returners in the game by picking apart some strong servers, his serve has been just as vital. He has not been broken all week while dropping just 19 points on first serve, just under 5 a match. Since Wimbledon, when the true Djokovic looked to have returned, he has an improbable 15-0 record against the top 10. It’s just another example of the level the World No.1 is at, with nobody near him right now.

Zverev picked up another huge win in his career, beating Roger Federer 7-5 7-6 to seal his place in the final. However, his performance was overshadowed by the hostile crowd reaction to him post-match as a result of an incident during the second set tiebreak. “Against Roger, you have to be the one that is aggressive,” Zverev said on the match. “You have to kind of take the time away from him, otherwise he’s not going to lose the match, especially in a big match, in a big tournament, where he already found his rhythm. That’s what I tried to do. It worked out well.”

Zverev hinted that he had been feeling unwell during his loss to Djokovic in the group stages, leading to the one sided nature of the scoreline. Djokovic also only dropped three games in their Shanghai meeting last month but he still won’t be getting complacent. “I’m expecting quite a different matchup for us tomorrow than what it was in the group stage,” he said. “He’s shown some great skill on the court the last couple years. He’s shown why he deserves to be in the mix of the top players in the world.”

Another dominant win will set the tone for 2019, where Djokovic will look to push on and chase Nadal and Federer’s slam totals. In this form, you just can’t bet against him right now.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets