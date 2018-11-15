Kei Nishikori vs Dominic Thiem ATP Finals 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Kei Nishikori will seek to put himself in the best position possible on Thursday afternoon, with a straight sets win being vital to his qualification chances. He plays Dominic Thiem, who is winless through two matches this week.

Thiem had a sorry time on return in his first match and it was no different in his loss to Roger Federer, where he once again failed to manufacture a single break point. He has found it difficult on the O2 court this week and was brutally honest about his performance in the loss. “I was playing very, very bad. Many unusual mistakes, I would say. Also, I mean, they were only at the beginning crucial moments, because afterwards it was too easy also the score.” he said.

Nishikori’s chances of qualification took a major hit after he was destroyed by Kevin Anderson on Tuesday. He won just one game in the loss, failing to build on his win over a poor Roger Federer. “I lost the second game and I was lost a little bit and just didn’t feel the ball today.” He said. “I played one of the worst matches this year and also he was playing well, too.”

“It’s different surface. This one is much quicker. He’s obviously a good player. He done really well this year. So, I’m sure it’s going to be a tough one.” Nishikori said on the match, in comparison to the Vienna court the pair played on recently. Nishikori extended his record over the Austrian to 3-1 with the win there and with little but pride for Thiem to play for, it looks likely that record will move to 4-1.

Prediction – Kei Nishikori in straight sets