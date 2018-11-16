Alexander Zverev vs John Isner ATP Finals 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

On the final day in Group Guga Kuerten, it’s still all to play for with all participanfs still able to qualify. Alexander Zverev is in with any win while 0-2 John Isner must win in straight while hoping Djokovic is a straight sets winner in the night session.

After a sound beating from Djokovic in his opener, Isner was far more competitive against Marin Cilic only to lose in a tight three setter 6-7 6-3 6-4. He will have been disappointed to get broken twice in the decider, the second one coming after an immediate break back. “I think he just started seeing the ball better. Maybe I tipped some of my pitches, something. But, yeah, he started getting on me a lot there.” he said afterwards in reference to his latter struggles on serve.

It all went downhill for Zverev at 4-4 in the opening set of his loss to Novak Djokovic. He twice failed to convert break point opportunities and would be severely punished for it, going on to win just 1 more game on the match. “I just started missing. I just started missing unnecessary balls. I was getting frustrated with myself about that. I mean, even the last game in the first set, I missed a few easy balls. I double-faulted on breakpoint. That’s very difficult.” he said on what went wrong from that point onwards.

Despite these issues, Zverev will take heart from the fact any win will see him qualify. He does hold a 4-1 record against Isner already in his young career but the American showed he could win in a big moment against Zverev earlier this year, beating him in 3 sets for the Miami Masters title. “He does so much well. He serves very well, his groundstrokes are incredible. He’s a very tough out. There’s no slouches in this tournament, as I’m seeing out there.” he said of Zverev. “This isn’t your everyday tournament. It will be very tough. But I’m going to come out fired up.”

Prediction – Alexander Zverev in straight sets