Serena Williams vs Anastasija Sevastova US Open Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Serena Williams is just one win away from returning to the US Open final. Were she to beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, it would be her first time back since 2014. The winner will face either Naomi Osaka or Madison Keys, who play in the match directly after.

Sevastova bamboozled Sloane Stephens with an array of impressive shots, bouncing back from her disappointing loss just weeks before in Canada. She broke 5 times in the 6-2 6-3 win to make it back to back top 10 wins after defeating Elina Svitolina in the previous round.

“It’s going to be a tough match. They play aggressive. They serve big. I need to find some solutions. Some dropshots.” Sevastova said of her next match, prior to Serena’s dominant win over Karolina Pliskova. From 1-3 down in the first set, she went on a tear of 9 games from 10 to take complete control of the match, eventually winning 6-4 6-3 to book her spot in the last four. The win over Pliskova was her first top 10 win since returning to the tour, something that Serena will grow in confidence a lot from. “Now I feel like I’m at a level where I can play and try to compete against these amazing women in the Top 10.” she said.

“I’ve seen her play a lot. She’s been playing really well for actually a long time. So obviously I know her game really well. She clearly knows mine. So she’s definitely someone that gets a lot of balls back and something I have to be ready for.” Serena added on Sevastova. It will be the first meeting between the two so the pressure will be weighing heavily on Serena. The Wimbledon final showed that she is still susceptible to players that can keep her moving and remain in rallies. If Sevastova can do that, she has a chance to keep it close but you have to feel Serena will not let number 24 slip again with that elusive title so close.

Prediction – Serena Williams in straight sets