Novak Djokovic vs John Millman US Open 2018 Preview and Analysis

Tournament favourite Novak Djokovic looks to have caught a break as he seeks a 12th straight grand slam match win, following on from his Wimbledon title. The 6th seed plays John Millman in the quarter-finals after the Australian put paid to the heavily anticipated Federer-Djokovic match that looked on the cards all tournament.

Millman took advantage of a wilting Roger Federer on Monday night, coming from a set and two set points down on serve to win in four sets. Federer had one of the worst slam serving performances of his career at 49% but that should not stop Millman from getting the credit he deserves for the 3-6 7-5 7-6 7-6 victory, seizing control on many of the key points through out the final three sets. “I started to find my feet a little bit I think in that second set when he served for it. I managed to break back. Yeah, started to get a lot more comfortable in the surroundings because it’s a different environment out there. As the match went on, I felt more comfortable, felt pretty good.” he said.

Djokovic was always in control of the match during his straight sets win over Joao Sousa. Aside from a bad service game early in the second set, he never seemed troubled with that first converted break point being the only one he faced in the 6-3 6-4 6-3 win. He has improved as the tournament has gone on, winning his past two matches in straights after dropping sets to players slightly weaker on paper. “I felt like in the first couple rounds, I was still struggling a little bit with the level. I wasn’t that consistent. Then last match against Gasquet, and also today, was pretty good. So I’m really pleased with where my game is at at the moment.” he admitted.

No one will give Millman a chance once more but on this occasion, a surging Djokovic feels far less likely to have the type of match where he just falls apart. Djokovic will be back in the top 4 with a win and at No.3 with a title, not far behind Roger Federer.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets