Serena Williams vs Julia Goerges Wimbledon 2018 SF Preview

Serena Williams is primed for a crack at her 24th grand slam title with only Julia Goerges standing in the way of another Wimbledon final. The German took her place as thirteenth seed after a good start to the year saw her pick up a career high ranking. Serena, seeded 25th, is the lowest in the draw but remains the overwhelming favourite.

Goerges hard work this season has rewarded her with a first grand slam semi final just two days after her first quarter final. Wimbledon is a tournament that hasn’t been kind to her in the past, with five straight opening round exits dating back to 2013. Something has clicked for her this year though, helping her navigate an open draw. She was two games from defeat against Kiki Bertens but won eight of the last nine to secure a 3-6 7-5 6-1 win over the Dutchwoman. Her aggression paid off with a huge 36 winners to just 21 unforced errors in the victory.

Serena also had to come from a set down, fending off the threat of Camila Giorgi to win 3-6 6-3 6-4. The possibility of the former champ winning was at it’s greatest at 1-1 0-30 in the second set but a hold then break turned the tide for her. She did not face a single break point in either of the last two sets, making it a pain free decider after she broke early on. “I never thought I was in danger of losing this match. Even when I was down the first set, I thought, ‘well, she’s playing great, I’m doing a lot of the right things’. I never felt it was out of my hands.” Serena said, slightly more confident that many onlookers were.

“I think everything’s been worth it for the season I’m playing now, that I’m sitting here right now – on Thursday I’m able to play semifinal against Serena Williams,” Goerges said of the moment. “I think that’s something a player dreams of.” A rustier Serena managed to beat Georges 6-3 6-4 back in Paris, a result that doesn’t bode well for the chances of the German. She will need to hope for a sloppy performance from her opponent, who rarely blows it when this deep into a grand slam. Serena is a ridiculous 29-5 in semi finals at the big four events, a stat few can match.

Prediction – Serena Williams in straight sets