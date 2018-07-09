Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi Wimbledon 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Serena Williams remains the strong favourite to win Wimbledon going into quarter finals day on Tuesday. The American is looking for an eighth singles title at SW19 and 24th overall. Just three wins from the goal, she will face the heavy hitting of Camila Giorgi next up.

Giorgi’s easy power has brought her many a fan who believed she could one day win a slam if it all clicked for two weeks. That had not been the case up to now for the Italian, whose quarter final here is the first of her career. Before easing past Ekaterina Makarova on Manic Monday, she did have to save a match point on her way to a comeback victory over Katerina Siniakova. This Giorgi is a far cry from the player that failed to qualify for Birmingham and was easily bundled out by Wozniacki at Eastbourne.

Serena has made light work of an open draw so far, cruising to victory against Evgeniya Rodina on Monday 6-2 6-2. She broke five times and hit a huge 30 winners to just 11 unforced errors in the win over the Russian, as she continues to improve with each match she plays. She is now on eighteen straight victories at Wimbledon, carrying on the winning streak from her consecutive titles in 2016 and 2017. “There’s a lot to improve on,” she said post-match “This is only my fourth tournament back. I would hope there’s a lot to continue to improve on. There is. I feel like I’m getting to where I want to be. For me, there’s so much farther I want to go to get back where I was, and hopefully go beyond that.”

Giorgi and Williams have played three times before with the American unsurprisingly leading the head to head 3-0 so far. “I played her a couple times. She has a very powerful game. To be so small, she brings so much power and energy on the court. She’s very aggressive. She does well on grass.” Serena said on her opponent. So far, she has not had to face someone who can near her for power. It should be an interesting test for Serena but one she most likely will pass.

Prediction – Serena Williams in straight sets