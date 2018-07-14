Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber Wimbledon 2018 Final Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber

NB 2:00pm GMT

Serena’s route to the final: 1r: A Rus 7-5 6-3, 2r: V Tomova 6-1 6-4, 3r: K Mladenovic 7-5 6-3, 4r: E Rodina 6-2 6-2, QF: C Giorgi 3-6 6-3 6-4, SF: J Goerges 6-2 6-4

Kerber’s route to the final: 1r: V Zvonareva 7-5 6-3, 2r: C Liu 3-6 6-2 6-4, 3r: N Osaka 6-2 6-4, 4r: B Bencic 6-3 7-6, QF: D Kasatkina 7-5 6-3, SF: J Ostapenko 6-3 6-3

Serena Williams looks to pick up a 24th grand slam title on Saturday afternoon, a feat that would match that of Margaret Court’s all time-record. It would be her eighth Wimbledon, pushing her one closer to that of Martina Navratliova’s nine. She faces Angelique Kerber in a repeat of the 2016 final, which the American won in straight sets 7-5 6-3.

Kerber’s route to the final was a whos who of the upcoming generation in women’s tennis and she dealt with them all in a fairly impressive manner. Aside from allowing a late comeback while heavily ahead, she was dominant in her victory over Ostapenko – drawing countless errors from the Latvian. “I was trying to stay in my focus and playing every single point because she start really well. Then I was just trying to finding my rhythm and taking my chances when I had it.” she said on her key to victory. “I’m really proud being back in the Wimbledon final after especially last year where things weren’t like I was supposed expecting actually.

Serena dropped just four points on first serve in her straight sets win over Julia Goerges to make it into her 30th grand slam final as well as extending her Wimbledon winning streak to 20 – dating back to the 2015 tournament. “I had to lift my level because I’ve seen her play a lot and she’s never played like this, with so few unforced errors, so many winners, so aggressive, moving so well.” a victorious Serena said in praise of her opponent. “I always play people at their greatest, you know. Always have to lift myself.”

“I feel like she’s been playing really well, a lot of people haven’t been, I don’t think in beginning of the tournament, looking at her. I think grass is her best surface. She plays so well here. She knows how to play on this court. She does it well. It’s her second final in three years, is that right? That’s wildly impressive.” Serena said of Kerber. The German is one of just five players (V Williams, Sharapova, Stosur, Muguruza) to beat Serena in a grand slam final, doing so back at the Australian Open in 2016 – kicking off her great year which saw another slam title and the World No.1 ranking.

Prediction – Serena Williams in three sets