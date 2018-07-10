Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson Wimbledon 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Still the favourite to win it all, Roger Federer now stands three matches from winning Wimbledon for the ninth time in his career. The draw favours him with two big servers in his way of the final. He plays Kevin Anderson in the quarters with the winner facing either John Isner or former finalist Milos Raonic.

Anderson has been showing his top 10 status is no fluke by adding career bests in Paris and now Wimbledon to the US Open final on his record. He finds himself in the quarter finals after a run that included victories over Philipp Kohlschreiber and Gael Monfils, the latter coming in four sets in round four. He won three tiebreaks to end an 0-5 record against the Frenchman. “He didn’t go away and I had to dig deep. I’m very, very pleased to make it one step further,” Anderson said. “I’ve played him a few times, and this was the first time I’ve ever beaten him. You just try to stay in the moment as much as possible, it’s one of most important things you can do.”

Federer’s record of facing no break points ended in his straight sets win over Adrian Mannarino although the Frenchman did not manage to convert any of his four during the 6-0 7-5 6-4 win. “Even though I played very well [early on], it was not just going to be able to — I was not going to be able to just sustain it like this. I had to adjust my game because he also played at a higher level. I was just very happy how I played, to be honest, at the end of the day, that I was able to protect my serve, find a way to break, create opportunities. I think I can be very pleased.” Federer said.

He has dominated his opponents so far but Anderson should represent a considerable step up in class. Federer won all four of their previous encounters, not dropping a set in any of the best of three encounters. It will be his first slam match against the South African, who probably has the best chance of ending the Federer sets streak at Wimbledon that began in 2016.

Prediction – Roger Federer in straight sets