Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

The two semi-finals in the Men’s Singles draw could not be any different. Big servers Anderson and Isner open Centre Court, with breaks likely to be at a premium and rallies kept short. Following that is the 52nd edition of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, a match likely to be full of lengthy points.

Djokovic is improving with every match and picked up another win over Kei Nishikori, the 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory extending his winning streak over the Japanese. The three time champion was outstanding, dominating on serve and at net throughout and is even favoured in some places to make the final. “I feel [that] if I have to compare the game that I’ve played, the level of tennis that I’ve had those years and today, I think it’s pretty close,” said Djokovic. “I like the level of tennis that I’m playing right now. I really do. I think with the performances I’ve had, I deserve to be in the semi-finals. I don’t want to stop here. I hope I can get a chance to fight for a trophy.”

The TV viewing audience in the UK was engaged elsewhere on Wednesday evening, meaning they missed out on Nadal coming through an epic encounter with Juan Martin Del Potro. He came from 2-1 down in sets to win 7-5 6-7 4-6 6-4 6-4 in just under five hours. The Spaniard had not been in the final for 7 years but now has his best chance to do so, being just one match away. “I am very happy the way that I survived a lot of important points in that fifth set,” said Nadal. “I think I did a lot of things well. I went to the net. In general terms, [it has] been a positive match. Only negative thing is I played almost five hours, and I had the chance maybe to play less winning that second set.” he added, referring to the set that he lost from 6-3 up in the tiebreak.

Djokovic and Nadal have met just twice in the last two seasons, a far cry from their many encounters in the middle of the decade. Nadal won both of those matches, ending a seven match winning streak for his opponent. On grass, their last meeting was the aforementioned 2011 final which kickstarted Djokovic’s rise towards being one of the greats in history. He won his first Wimbledon title there but could be counting a fourth come Sunday evening, with the winner strongly favoured to win the final.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in five sets