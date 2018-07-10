Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro Wimbledon 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

In the only quarter final that held up with seedings, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro will face off for a spot in the last four. It is Nadal’s first quarter final since 2011, where he was a losing finalist. Since then, Nadal has suffered a number of shock losses to much lower ranked players. Meanwhile, Del Potro will be hoping to make just his second Wimbledon semi final.

Del Potro looked one of the players more likely to beat Nadal before the final this time round but his chances look largely reduced due to a lack of killer instinct and scheduling woes. He was up two sets on Monday evening before dropping the third against Gilles Simon. The match was then postponed for the evening while Centre Court played host to mixed doubles. He did close out the match in four on Tuesday but not before blowing a number of match points at 5-4 up.

Nadal had it easy against Jiri Vesely, taking just under two hours to beat the Czech 6-3 6-3 6-4. He was strong on serve, facing just one break point overall. “When I arrive here, my goal is to do the things the right way, to try to give me chances to compete well. Sometimes the things works better, sometimes worst.” He said after securing his place in the last 8 for the first time in 7 years. “My feeling last year I was not in this round, but I was playing enough well to be where I am this year. So happy for that.”

“It will be a different match [from the one] that we played in Paris a few weeks ago,” said Del Potro, referring to the 6-4 6-1 6-2 loss he suffered at the French Open. “I will try to hold my service games most of the time. If I want to beat [Nadal], I have to come to the net very often and play hard with my forehands, with my backhands, and try to take all the chances.” he added. This matchup (10-5 in Nadal’s favour) has offered some exciting matches previously and this one should be no exception as Nadal faces his first legitimate power threat in the tournament.

Prediction – Rafael Nadal in four sets