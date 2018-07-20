Novak Djokovic Captures Wimbledon Trophy With Victory Over Kevin Anderson

Share & Comment Tweet

Novak Djokovic is a slam winner once more, defeating Kevin Anderson in straight sets to secure his thirteenth title and fourth Wimbledon. Aside from a late surge by the South African, he was always comfortable in the 6-2 6-2 7-6 victory. Anderson is now 0-6 in sets across his two slam finals but must be commended for two strong runs that saw him get there.

The pressure was all on Djokovic going into the match with him looking for a first grand slam since the 2016 French Open. Anderson double faulted on break point down in the opening game, setting the tone for the rest of the match. It was one of four breaks for Djokovic, who was perfect across the opening two sets on break points. Meanwhile, Anderson had 7 chances and would not convert any of them.

The majority of those came in the latter part of the third set with Djokovic serving to stay in it. He saved two set points at 4-5 and three more at 5-6. He delivered once more under pressure with a mix of strong serves and hard fought rallies to pull the set into a tiebreak. From there, it was all the Serbian. He went up 5-1 up with an unreturned serve and sealed the deal on his second match point with another. Afterwards, he had his now traditional bite of the Wimbledon grass in celebration.

Anderson will be in the top 5 for the first time in his career after this event and is relatively well placed to make a top 4 seeding charge going into the US Open series. Djokovic will be just 10th after his title but more importantly, he is inching closer to the level of play that saw him dominate the tour just a few years back. “I’m very grateful to everyone who has been supporting me. The last couple of years haven’t been easy, facing for the first time a severe injury.” an emotional Djokovic said. “I had many moments of doubt and didn’t know if I could come back. But there’s no better place in the world to make a comeback. I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a boy. This is a sacred place for tennis. It’s very special.”