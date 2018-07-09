Kiki Bertens vs Julia Goerges Wimbledon 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Kiki Bertens and Julia Goerges are bidding for a spot in their first Wimbledon semi final when they face off on Tuesday afternoon. The pair are surprise names at this stage although both have had strong years so far, coming into the event seeded inside the top 20. The winner will have the unenviable task of likely facing Serena in the last four though.

Bertens has been outstanding so far this fortnight, picking up two huge top 10 wins. Responsible for seeing off Venus Williams in an epic in round three, she repeated that magic in the next round to beat Karolina Pliskova. It was a far more comfortable performance for the Dutchwoman, who eased to a 6-3 7-6 over the Czech. There were some nerves midway through the second set when Bertens blew a break lead but she held her nerve and comfortably won the tiebreak 7-1.

Goerges started the year on fire, winning Auckland to make it 14 wins in a row across the two seasons. A deep slam run seemed a legitimate prospect but she faltered both in Australia and Paris, losing to Serena Williams at the latter. Landing in Sloane Stephens’ 1/8th of the draw, the German has taken advantage to make the quarter finals. She eased past Donna Vekic on Monday afternoon, relieved not to face another 10-8 third set like her third round match.

Bertens did win their last meeting convincingly, dropping just three games in the Charleston final earlier in the year. However, Goerges is confident it will be a different matter on grass than the clay they play on there. “I just try to focus on my game. I think that’s pretty important, to really know what I want to play tomorrow, how aggressive I want to be, and also how to control my balls, not being too aggressive, but also not too passive, because she’s also a great player in dictating the game, creating opportunities on court and angles.” she said on her goals for tomorrow.

Prediction – Julia Goerges in three sets