Jelena Ostapenko vs Dominika Cibulkova Wimbledon 2018 Preview

Jelena Ostapenko is suddenly a very live contender for the Wimbledon title, now just three wins away from a second grand slam. The 2017 French Open champion plays Dominika Cibulkova for a spot in the semi finals where Angelique Kerber or Daria Kasatkina will be waiting for the winner.

Ostapenko’s ultra aggressive style has not done much for her since winning in Paris last year but she has been brilliant in winning her first four matches, admittedly aided by the breakdown of the draw. In playing Dunne, Flipkens, Diatchenko and Sasnovich, she has yet to drop a set. Down 5-2 in the fourth round against Sasnovich, she won 11 of the remaining 12 games to seal an emphatic 7-6 6-0 victory. “I played quite well in the beginning (but) I couldn’t get used to the rhythm,” said Ostapenko afterwards. “But then slowly I got used to the rhythm, started to feel my game. I think at the end I finished really confident.”

Cibulkova will fancy her chances of matching her 2014 Australian Open at worst, having lost in the final there. She has been excellent through the first week, not dropping a set and crushing two seeds in Elise Mertens and Johanna Konta. “I was really training well, working hard in last few months. I was just waiting for actually really this one tournament that all the things going to start to come together. It’s just here. I think it’s because I was doing the right things. I’m really happy it’s happening here in Wimbledon.” Cibulkova said.

“I think she’s also kind of aggressive player. She’s moving very well. She has kind of good forehand, which I think for me her style kind of suits my game because I will feel the rhythm. I will have to focus more on myself, just play my game, and we’ll see what happens.” Ostapenko said on her opinion. The Latvian is the slight favourite with the bookmakers favourite but her fearless style may favour her on Tuesday afternoon. She has already been a champion at SW19, winning the Girls event in 2014.

Prediction – Jelena Ostapenko in three sets