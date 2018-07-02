Garbine Muguruza vs Naomi Broady Wimbledon 2018 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Garbine Muguruza opens up Centre Court on Day 2 of the tournament, looking to defend the title she won last year. The Spaniard will have plenty of fans but may find the audience favours her opponent Naomi Broady. She is one of six home players to get a wildcard into the event with the 28 year old being by far the oldest in a youthful group.

Broady has won a first round match at Wimbledon just once, making the second round in 2014. She has not done a great deal on grass despite her booming serve with her initial foray into the top 100 coming as a result of success in hard court tournaments. She has lost both her matches on the surface in 2018, to Jabeur in Manchester and Vikhlyantseva in Eastbourne qualifiers.

Muguruza had a strong show in Paris, making the semi finals of the French Open. She was defeated fairly comfortable by Simona Halep there but it was a good run for the former champion who didn’t drop a set until that point. “Sometimes on grass you do what you feel you can. It’s very fast, it’s unpredictable. Of course, I think having good groundstrokes, not fearing the net is a key part of playing on grass.” she said on what she needs to do adapt to the surface after a lengthy period on the clay.

The Spaniard has been establishing herself as a strong performer at the slams, even when the warm up tournaments suggest her form is going the other way. Last year, she won 1 game against Barbara Strycova at Eastbourne before winning Wimbledon. Her losing 2 and 4 to the Czech in Birmingham this time round should not worry anyone with regards to her chances.

Prediction – Garbine Muguruza in straight sets