Angelique Kerber Wins Wimbledon After Beating Serena Williams

Angelique Kerber is now a three-time grand slam champion after a comfortable victory over Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final. She was barely troubled in the 6-3 6-3 victory, getting broken just once in the whole match. Kerber is now just a French Open title away from the set, having won in Australia and the US back in 2016.

Kerber broke early against a rusty Serena but when the seven-time champion reeled off three straight games to go ahead, it looked like she was ready to take charge of the match. However, Kerber held her nerve and would go on to win the next 5 games to lead 6-3 1-0. There was an opening for Serena at 15-30 in the next return game but some suspect net play got her opponent on the way to a decisive hold.

Kerber offered a different threat to many of the players on Serena’s route to the final, having much greater defensive skills than the likes of Camila Giorgi and Julia Goerges. This troubled Serena throughout with Kerber being in control of many of the longer rallies. Kerber did not hit many winners in the match but when she did they were meaningful. With break point for a 4-2 lead, she hit a vicious forehand down the line that Serena could do nothing about. Another of them came at 5-3 30-30, when Serena was making her final come back charge. It caught the line to bring up match point, which was converted when Kerber’s serve was weakly netted.

For Serena, it demonstrates there may be a longer way to go before she returns to the dominant force she was prior to her daughter’s birth. For Kerber, she becomes the first German Wimbledon champion since Steffi Graf won her seventh back in 1996. She has bounced back after a disappointing 2017, something she credits for her successes this year. “I tried to enjoy every single moment now. Also to finding the motivation after 2016, which was amazing. I think to make again such a year is impossible. But now I just try to improving my game, thinking not too much about the results. Trying to being a better tennis player, a better person, and yeah, trying to enjoying my tennis again.” she said.