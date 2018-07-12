Angelique Kerber vs Jelena Ostapenko Wimbledon 2018 SF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

The women’s semi finals may not have any of the top 10 seeds in it but the last four does contain three slam champions, two of which will face off to open Centre Court on Thursday. Angelique Kerber was a Wimbledon finalist back in 2016 while Ostapenko is hoping to be in her second slam final in the last five attempts, having won the French Open last year.

Ostapenko faced her toughest task yet in the quarter finals but won 7-5 6-4 over Dominika Cibulkova to seal a fifth consecutive straight sets win in the tournament. The Latvian hammered her opponent’s second serve throughout the match, winning over 70% of points on it. It was also a good day for Ostapenko’s often vulnerable serve, hitting five aces and finishing off the match with consecutive love holds to move on.

“She’s great player. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a tough match,” Ostapenko said of the German. “But I’m going to prepare well for it, going to be probably long rallies. I have to be very confident, aggressive, and consistent.” Ostapenko said of the German. She will face a whole different threat in Kerber, who will look to frustrate her opponent and draw errors as opposed to the ultra aggressive game of Cibulkova.

The former No.1 wouldn’t have been among the top list of favourites at the beginning of the tournament but has performed well against a crop of hungry youngsters on her way to the semi finals. She added Daria Kasatkina to her list of scalps, breaking the Russian six times in a 6-3 7-5 victory. She would have been forgiven for getting nervous as match point after match point went when up 6-5 but she held her nerve to finally close it out at the seventh time of asking. The grass season looks to have revitalised Kerber, who has been enjoying her time on court recently.”I just like to play on grass,” she said. “I’m always really low in my legs. I think this is what is good for my game. I think also all the experience that I have, the memories, big matches that I played here and on grass. I think this gives me the feeling that I really love to play on the surface.”

Prediction – Angelique Kerber in three sets