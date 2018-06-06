Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza French Open 2018 SF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

The top half of the draw has delivered in terms of seeding with Simona Halep playing Garbine Muguruza for a spot in the final. It would be Halep’s third French Open final while Muguruza is looking for a second title having won two years ago. This match will also double up as a showdown for the World No.1 ranking with the winner taking the top spot on Monday. To the Spaniard, it isn’t too big a deal for her having been there before. “I mean, [the No.1 ranking] not that important, because it’s constantly this thing going on, I don’t know, since last year,” she said. “So I give less importance to that.”

Muguruza was stunning in victory on Wednesday, thrashing Maria Sharapova 6-2 6-1 in 1hr13m. She dismantled the Russian’s serve with 7 breaks in total including on all four occasions in the second set. She had previously been 0-3 against Sharapova but both players are on a different level from their meetings back in 2013 and 2014. “I felt like I was a more developed player [since the last match]. And I was very motivated out there — it’s a Grand Slam quarterfinals. I think I did a good performance today, very serious, solid match. I’m happy with that.”

Halep edged out Angelique Kerber in three sets to book her place in the final four. “After losing that [first] set, when I came back, it was a little bit tough, but I stayed there. I stayed focused. I never gave up. So I think that’s why I won today. My head won it.” she said of the match. She had come into the tournament as one of the two favourites as No.1 seed and has mostly lived up to that reputation throughout the fortnight so far. She has not been put off by two heartbreaking finals losses and is sure to go into the final expected to win whether it is Madison Keys or Sloane Stephens on the opposite side of the court.

Muguruza has continually shown a higher level of tennis when it comes to the slams and has an 84% winning record in them since her French Open win 2 years ago. She dropped just one game in a victory over Halep last year to take the Cincinnati title, one of her three wins against the Romanian.

Prediction – Garbine Muguruza in three sets