Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sharapova French Open 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

There will be a former French Open champion in the semi finals of this year’s event with Garbine Muguruza and Maria Sharapova facing off for a spot in the last four. Muguruza won her maiden slam 2 years ago while Sharapova was a winner in 2012, completing her career grand slam.

Watch the Muguruza vs Sharapova Live Stream Here.

The hype of a Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova match ended up disappointing all with Serena withdrawing from the tournament due to an arm injury, possibly picked up in her doubles match the previous day. With Sharapova high on confidence after a crushing victory against Karolina Pliskova, many felt she could beat her nemesis for just the third time in 22 matches.

Muguruza also advanced as a result of an injured opponent although Lesia Tsurenko did complete two games before being unable to compete any further. Muguruza has been going about her business fairly quietly the past week, winning three matches in straights before the retirement win. Although an unfortunate situation, it does almost put the players on an equal playing field going into this quarter final. “I’m very satisfied, because, you know, I feel it’s a tournament that I love. I feel I had good matches. I played good matches, tough opponents. I’m excited I’m still in the draw and I still have more matches to come if everything goes well.” she said.

These two have met three times before with Sharapova winning all three matches including a French Open quarter final. However, Muguruza in slam form is completely different to the rising up and comer that Sharapova faced three times over 2013 and 2014. With two slam titles in her possession, the Spaniard will not be one to falter and get nervous easily. “I’m going to try and play my best tennis, and I think that we both have the same type of aggressive game. So what I have to do is be on top of things and start first.” said Muguruza.

Prediction – Garbine Muguruza in three sets