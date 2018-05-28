Petra Kvitova vs Veronica Cepede Royg French Open 2018 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

After an outstanding May, Petra Kvitova is being tipped as one of the favourites for the Women’s French Open title. The Czech is in some of the best form of her career but will be wary given her previous struggles at the French Open, where she has made the semi finals just once. She kicks off her tournament against the Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg.

Royg had a surprise run to the fourth round last year, beating former finalist Lucie Safarova on the way there. Somewhat surprisingly, she has not done much at main tour level otherwise. She made the final of 100k Trnava on the ITF circuit for the second year running, this time losing to Viktoria Kuzmova. She also had the opportunity to take on another top 10 player in Fed Cup action last month, losing 7-6 6-0 to Garbine Muguruza.

Kvitova picked up the Prague and Madrid titles before taking Rome off for some much needed rest. Clay has not been all that successful in the past for the Czech, aside from Madrid where the conditions are more favourable for her and much less like in Paris. Despite her 11 match winning streak, she is dismissive of the idea of being one of the favourites for the tournament. “I think there is probably bigger favorites of the Roland Garros than me. ” she said. “For me to play my first match, we will see how it will go, but of course I will do my best, as always.”

Kvitova has had surprising losses at the French in the past but it may be a few rounds before troubling opponents wait for her this time round, potentially Anett Kontaveit in the third round.

Prediction – Petra Kvitova in straight sets