Petra Kvitova vs Kiki Bertens Madrid 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Petra Kvitova looks to continue her 10 match winning streak on Saturday, when she plays Kiki Bertens in the Madrid Open final. The Czech has begun the clay swing in some style and can now add a third title in Madrid to her name with victory. A spot in the top 8 would also come with the win, something that could prove very important come the French Open and Wimbledon.

Kvitova has been thriving in the conditions in Madrid, which plays faster than much of the other clay events. “Obviously the altitude is helping me, for sure, the balls are a little bit flying more. But on the other hand, I think I’m feeling good on the clay. I had great matches so far on the clay. I’m pretty satisfied with the movement, as well.” she said after her 7-6 6-3 win over fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova. She would have to come from a break down twice in the first but was fairly in control upon winning the tiebreak, facing break points in just one game during the second set.

Wins over Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and now Caroline Garcia have capped a great week for Bertens, who is in a WTA Premier Mandatory/5 final for the first time. She broke to begin the match against Garcia, never letting up in the 6-2 6-2 victory. More impressively, the Dutchwoman did not face a single break point in the eight service games she played. “I was trying to put in the heavier balls, some slices, just grinding out there, trying to keep as many balls back in the court.” she said.

“I think it’s going to be an aggressive game style anyways what I get tomorrow. I think I have to mix up again my game.” Bertens said earlier on in the day when quizzed on her opponent in the final. Whatever the result, she is likely to better her last meeting with Kvitova – where she lost 6-1 6-0 at Wimbledon.

Prediction – Petra Kvitova in straight sets