Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Masters 2018 F Preview

Dominic Thiem can win his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday when he takes on Alexander Zverev. He plays in the Madrid final for the second year running, having lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. Meanwhile it would be Zverev’s third Masters title and a much needed boost for the German in the rankings, given that he will defending his Rome title next week.

On his favoured surface, Thiem finally got a win against Kevin Anderson after 7 attempts. He was always in control in the 6-4 6-2 win, facing just three break points and saving all of them. “I was keeping my level up from yesterday, so that was a great thing. The way I started was also well. Even though I played really different, I was returning very far back today. Almost everything worked out. To beat him 4 and 2, it’s a very good result.” he said afterwards. It would have been easy for Thiem to have let up after his stunning victory over Nadal but he showed no signs of that.

Zverev is now in his fourth Masters final after a similarly comfortable win over Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-4 6-1. The German has been in good form the last few months after beginning the year shakily. Zverev has been dominant on serve all week and there was no change in this contest with just three points dropped on serve and no break points faced.

“I’m playing quite well. So is he. Hopefully it will be another entertaining one,” Zverev said of the final. Thiem has the overwhelming advantage in the head to head at 4-1 and should be full of confidence having achieved what seemed the impossible in the quarter finals. It would be a well deserved title for Thiem, who would go some way to proving he belongs with the best with a victory.

Prediction – Dominic Thiem in three sets