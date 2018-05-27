Ajla Tomljanovic vs Elina Svitolina French Open 2018 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Elina Svitolina kicks off her hunt for a first grand slam early on Sunday when she takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round of the French Open. The Ukranian is yet to make it past the quarter finals of a slam but is considered the outright favourite for the title in some places due to her favourable draw and a potential Simona Halep injury. Svitolina beat Halep in the Rome final to defend her 2017 title, doing so in fairly comprehensive fashion with a 6-0 6-4 victory. Beating a player people consider the best clay courter currently will give an already confident Svitolina another boost heading into the event. “It’s gonna be different. I’m going to take it as a challenge first.” she said regarding the expectations for her in Paris. “And for me, [it’s] very important to take one match at a time and just, you know, go out there and enjoy playing on the big courts, atmosphere.” Tomljanovic was outside the top 300 coming into Paris last year but enters the event this time at just inside the top 70, thanks to her final run in Rabat. She did lose to top seed Elise Mertens in the final but it was an important tournament for her in terms of further establishing her ability to enter bigger tournaments directly. It does remain unfortunate for her that she drew one of the top players in the draw in round one, with a current 0-2 record against the No.4 seed that dates back to 2013. Former champion Francesca Schiavone may well be awaiting in the second round although the Italian beating Viktoria Kuzmova is far from a guarantee. Prediction – Elina Svitolina in straight sets