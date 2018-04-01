Stephens picks up another big title with win over Ostapenko in Miami

Share & Comment Tweet

It was a fitting end to the final WTA event at the current Miami venue at Crandon Park with a home favourite in Sloane Stephens winning the title to cap off a great week for her. She beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 6-1 to extend her stunning record in finals to 6-0, including 4-0 in North America.

While Stephens was solid throughout, how this match would end would be dictated a lot by Ostapenko. The Latvian was pretty error prone throughout but was hitting enough scorching winners in the first set to find herself in a tiebreak after a set full of breaks. Ostapenko managed to save three set points to move from *2-6 to *5-6, only to tamely hit a backhand into the net to give away the set. “I knew that I was just going to have to run a lot of balls down,” Stephens said afterwards “The way that she plays is she has a very aggressive style, and sometimes you can’t outhit her or outrun her. You just kind of have to accept that she’s going to hit some really great shots.”

Ostapenko ended the match with 48 unforced errors, 23 more than her winner count. Despite breaking in the first game, the second set got away from her quickly as she lost six consecutive games to end the match. It ended fittingly on a forehand error as Stephens celebrated another big win in front of her home crowd. “I’m definitely happy that I could be the last person to win here. I have had some amazing experiences here, and I’ll definitely miss it. But I just feel fortunate that I was able to do that here in South Florida with all my friends and family watching.” she said.

The American is slated to take part in the Charleston event before preparing for clay in Europe, where she will be finally hoping to address her torrid record outside of North America.