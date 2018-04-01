John Isner vs Alexander Zverev Miami Open 2018 Final Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

In the final event at the current Miami venue, John Isner will be looking to carry on the American successes of the weekend. With titles for Sloane Stephens and the Bryan brothers already in the books this weekend, he will be hoping to make it 3 for 3 when he plays Alexander Zverev on Sunday afternoon. Zverev is already 3-0 against Isner, with one of the wins coming at this event last year.

Isner hasn’t been someone who has took advantage of a weak draw this fortnight, rather beat a bunch of top players to get this far. It began with Marin Cilic before wins over Hyeon Chung and Juan Martin Del Potro, the latter coming in the semi finals. He broke five times overall against both Chung and Del Potro in addition to looking unbreakable on serve. “If I’m returning well and getting in return games, that should bode well for me, given how I serve. Very happy it’s all sort of coming together right now.” he said.

After he came from 0-3 down in the opening set tiebreak, it was fairly comfortable for Zverev in his 7-6 6-2 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the semis. “I made some backhand winners finally in the match and found my rhythm. I think after that, I started to play really well, not only in tiebreak but also the second set.” he said afterwards. It has been a much needed tournament for the German, who has not looked much like a top 5 player for large parts of the year.

Isner can finally win his first Masters 1000 title, having lost at the final stage previously three times previously. Those losses came to Murray, Nadal and Federer respectively with Zverev being a slightly weaker opponent. Isner won’t take anything for granted though, especially with his previous matches against the 20 year-old. “I’m just going to focus on what I do well and come up with a game plan with whoever I’m playing on Sunday. But either way, we know both these players’ credentials, and Sascha, also, I mean, he’s the best young player this game has.” he said on Friday, prior to knowing his opponent.

Prediction – Alexander Zverev in three sets