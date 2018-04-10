France secure Davis Cup semi-final spot thanks to Pouille

Share & Comment Tweet

France are just two ties away from defending their Davis Cup title after Lucas Pouille secured the all decisive win over Fabio Fognini in the fourth rubber. Pouille came from a set down to win 2-6 6-1 7-6 6-3 to back up his spot as the No.1 player on the team right now. France will play a Spain team that won both rubbers on Sunday thanks to Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer.

Fognini will rue his missed chances, having started in such great fashion. He served for the third set at 5-3 and had set points at 5-4 but failed to convert on any of them, allowing the momentum to swing back in Pouille’s favour. “It’s a great feeling,” said Pouille after the win. “We knew that before coming here it would be a tough tie but we gave our best. Now we are going to try and go on and defend our title.”

In the other semi final, Croatia will host USA after both teams won as expected against over-matched opponents. Marin Cilic lost just three games against Mikhail Kukushkin in the fourth rubber to secure the 3-1 victory for his country while the USA were already winners going into Day 3. Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock won in Saturday’s doubles while Harrison picked up another win in a dead rubber against Ruben Bemelmans.