Kevin Anderson vs Pablo Carreno Busta Miami Masters 2018 Prediction

In a rematch of last year’s US Open semi-final, Kevin Anderson and Pablo Carreno Busta will face off for a spot in the semi finals at the Miami Open. Without Roger Federer, all four players in the top half will fancy their chances of making the final although Alexander Zverev looks the most likely at this stage.

Anderson will be ruing the fact he isn’t in a position to make his second straight semi final, having led his Indian Wells quarter final by a break in the final set against Borna Coric. However, he should be confident in this match against a player he has a 4-0 record against. He made it to this stage by beating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, hitting 22 winners in the process. Tiafoe was playing his second match of the day, having finished off a final set tiebreak win against Tomas Berdych earlier in the day.

Busta has been excellent against average opposition so far, dropping just 12 games against the trio of Denis Istomin, Steve Johnson and Fernando Verdasco. He needed just under an hour and a half to defeat his fellow countryman Verdasco in the previous round, winning 6-3 6-0. He will be hoping for revenge against an opponent he played last week at Indian Wells. Despite saving match points during the final set tiebreak, he was unable to get his first win against the South African.

Prediction – Kevin Anderson in straight sets