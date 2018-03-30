Del Potro vs John Isner Miami Masters 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

In the first semi-final on Friday at the Miami Open, Juan Martin Del Potro will be looking to extend his winning streak to 16 matches. The Miami crowd will still largely be vocal for the Argentinian despite his opponent being an American in John Isner due to the sizable Hispanic population in the city.

Del Potro will be looking forward to a much needed break after this tournament, with some of the effects seeming to show in his three set win over Milos Raonic. It wasn’t the simple victory he had at Indian Wells but one much tougher as he had to come from a break down in the third set twice to eventually down the Canadian 5-7 7-6 7-6. “I always think this may be my last match, so I put in a lot of effort to give myself a chance to win,” he said. “I’m pleased with my level of tennis and all my success, but of course I’d like to reach the final.”

Despite being a top 16 seed and playing on home turf, there was little hype over a potential Isner run even with his success at home in the past where the conditions are favourable to him. He has lost just one set on his way to the final four and has straight sets wins over Marin Cilic and Hyeon Chung in the past week, the latter booking his place in the semis. “This is actually the best I’ve moved all year. That’s not working harder, or training harder off the court; that’s just from me being more confident on the court.” he said.

“Del Potro is playing the best tennis in the world right now. I don’t think that can be argued…physically he’s probably as fit as he’s ever been. Seems like he’s hitting his backhand with as much vigor as he ever has. He’s got everything else, as well.” Isner said of his opponent. Isner is probably the ideal opponent for Del Potro at this stage – he already often has success against big servers and Isner’s tendency to keep points short will mean the already tiring Argentinian isn’t dragged into countless lengthy rallies.

Prediction – Juan Martin Del Potro in straight sets