Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Miami Masters 2018 Prediction

Alexander Zverev can move one step closer to his third Masters 1000 title (2017 Rome, 2017 Montreal) on Friday night when he faces 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the final. The winner will know which of Juan Martin Del Potro and John Isner they play in the final, with the pair playing earlier on in the day.

After losing 8-6 in a final set tiebreak to Kevin Anderson last week, Carreno Busta turned the tables on the South African on Thursday by winning with the same result. The Spaniard was 0-4 against Anderson before putting in an impressive performance to finally break that duck. “Today, well, at the beginning of the match I started playing really good, returning good, serving good, being very aggressive,” he said. “I am very happy with the victory.”

Zverev’s confidence is returning after some much needed wins this week. He broke once in each set during his 6-4 6-4 victory over Borna Coric while facing just two break points, both of which were saved during a strong serving performance. His straight forward wins against Coric and Kyrgios previously were much needed after a less than impressive couple of three setters to begin the tournament.

The German will head into the match as the favourite but isn’t getting complacent. “Very difficult match. I think he’s playing very well right now. He played well in Indian Wells, playing well here. It doesn’t get any easier. But it’s a Masters [1000]. We know that it’s not going to get easier, and I’m looking forward to it,” Zverev said. It will be the first meeting between the two with a lot on the line. If Carreno Busta wins and John Isner loses, he will return to the top 10 in the ATP Rankings.

Prediction – Alexander Zverev in straight sets