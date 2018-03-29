Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric Miami Masters 2018 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Alexander Zverev finds himself in prime position to make another Masters 1000 title with the absence of Roger Federer opening up the draw for the likes of himself and opponent Borna Coric, who is in a second straight quarter-final after making the last 8 at Indian Wells too.

Although advancing in both cases, Zverev looked to be continuing the shaky form that saw him lose at the first hurdle at Indian Wells. After two three set wins to begin Miami, he was in control from the get-go against Nick Kyrgios. He broke early on against the Australian and was rarely troubled from there on, eventually winning 6-4 6-4. “It’s always entertaining playing him..Obviously I’m very happy with how I played, and hopefully I can continue doing so in the next few rounds.” he said.

Coric toughed out a third consecutive three setter, adding fellow youngster Denis Shapovalov to Jack Sock and Leonardo Mayer in his list of victories. “He’s improved a lot, making the semi-finals of Indian Wells, making the quarter-finals here already. I think he’s playing great ball. Hopefully it will be another entertaining one, and we’ll see how it goes,” Zverev said of Coric. He will also be hoping to reverse the current trend of their head to head, which Coric leads 2-0 right now. Their most recent meeting was at the US Open, where Zverev’s trend of losing early at grand slams continued.

Prediction – Alexander Zverev in three sets