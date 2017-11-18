Jack Sock vs Grigor Dimitrov Nitto ATP Finals 2017 SF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Like David Goffin from the other group, Jack Sock is something of a surprise semi finalist despite his impressive run of form over the last month. The Paris Masters winner went 2-1 in his group despite the underdog status in all three matches. He will be in that position once more when he faces a confident Grigor Dimitrov in the night session.

Sock could have come along for the ride and very few would have been critical of him with a few tight losses but he has shown major heart and served great, being rewarded with 2 comeback wins after a tight loss to Federer to begin the week. He was a break down in the deciding set against both Cilic and Alexander Zverev, the latter becoming more impressive as he had to halt a run of 7 games won in 8 by the German from the beginning of the second. “I didn’t expect to be in London in the first place. To be here was a good achievement given the way my second half of the year was going. Paris was a big step for me. Now to put myself in the position to play on the weekend is another big step forward, another confidence booster.” he said.

Dimitrov swept aside alternate Pablo Carreno Busta with no trouble at all, needing just an hour to deliver a 61 61 thrashing and confirm his spot at the top of the group with a 3-0 record. After toughing out a win against Thiem to open the week, he has been dominant in the past two matches with just 4 games dropped and a total of 60 return points won from 105 or 57% – impressive at any level never mind when playing against top 10 players. “I wanted to keep on going with the style that I’ve been doing so far… I followed my game well and didn’t make mistakes. I think the simplicity helped me to play such a good game, to go through those matches in such a manner,” Dimitrov commented afterwards.

It’s surprising to see that Dimitrov us currently in a 1-3 hole when it comes to head to head with his semi final opponent. Of the best of 3 matches played, all of them went the distance including this year at Indian Wells. It was a match that Dimitrov really should have won – Sock saved 4 match points including 3 straight when serving to stay in the match. Dimitrov is extremely confident right now though and should be aided by the lesser game time even if he did play on Friday compared to Sock’s Thursday.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets