Alexander Zverev vs Jack Sock ATP Finals 2017 Preview and Prediction

Roger Federer has locked up the first semi finals spot in Group Boris Becker with the second one up for grabs on Thursday night in a winner takes all clash between Alexander Zverev and Jack Sock. With Grigor Dimitrov 2-0 in Group Pete Sampras, it looks like the Bulgarian will be awaiting the winner of this clash.

Sock has competed admirably in his two matches at this tournament even though it looked like he would be overwhelmed on paper. A close straight sets loss was followed by a comeback victory against Marin Cilic. Down 1-3 in the deciding set, he fought back to win in a tiebreak to put the Croatian out of contention for qualifying. “I obviously know I have to win. I had to win today, and I got to win my next one if I want to give myself a chance. Everything else is out of my control, whatever happens tonight, on Thursday with everyone.” Sock said of his prospects for the rest of the tournament.

Zverev put up a good fight in his loss to Federer and will be regretting missed chances. He lost the first set from 4-0 in the tiebreak but bounced back to take the match to three sets. It got away from him very quickly in the end but leaves him in good shape still to qualify with a win against an opponent he is 1-1 against.

“I’d say I’ve done a good job of getting back into the match, winning the second set. Of course, the third set was a little bit upsetting by letting go a little bit too early. But as I said, it was a pretty positive match. I think we both played pretty well. I feel very confident going into the Sock match.” he said. Both matches were last year with Zverev taking his game to yet another level in the past 12 months since that loss in Stockholm. Zverev remains the comfortable favourite to advance but Sock has shown heart this week and looks in good enough form to pounce should the German have an off-night.