Sam Querrey vs Kevin Anderson US Open 2017 QF Preview and Prediction

The women are doing wonders in their home slam but for the men, there is just 1 candidate left for a spot at the title. That is Sam Querrey, who has backed up his Wimbledon semi final with another quarter final at the least but he is probably the favourite to make it to the final on Sunday. Diego Schwartzman or Pablo Carreno Busta await in the semi final for the winner and both Querrey and opponent Kevin Anderson will fancy their chances should they advance from this match, the second match of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Between injuries and inconsistency, Sam Querrey had struggled to live up the potential he showed early this decade. However, something seems to have clicked for him this year with the American moving to a career high 15 (and possibly as high as 7 – were he to win the tournament) in the ATP World Tour rankings. Much of that is to do with his career best performances at three of the slams this year, matching his Australian Open 3R peak and adding a Wimbledon SF and US Open QF to his resume. His run to this stage has not been tough by any means but he has been fairly comfortable in his first four matches, dropping just 1 set to date. He dropped just 5 games in the previous round to crush Germany’s Mischa Zverev. “I felt good out there from the beginning. I felt like even when I was warming up, the ball was coming off clean. I felt like I was going to play well before the first point started.” he said about the match.

Anderson too has dropped just 1 set, losing the third against Paolo Lorenzi in the previous round. The South African is in a grand slam quarter final for the first time, something of a surprise given the South African is a former top 10 player. “He’s tough. A close record. Got a big game. He’s another one that is tough to play. He doesn’t give you much rhythm. He can go games where he’s serving huge, you don’t get a ball in play. He takes big cuts from start to finish. If he’s on and he is dialed in, he’s one of the toughest guys to play out there. You have to weather the storm against him, know he’s going to have some brilliant shots.” Querrey said of Anderson, whom he holds an 8-6 record against. You have to think that a matchup with two fairly similar players – booming serves and hefty forehands – will come down to who can hold their nerve better at the key moments. Querrey, often seen as fragile, seems to have developed a new toughness this year and that may bode him well for Tuesday evening.

Prediction – Sam Querrey in 4 sets