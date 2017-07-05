Rafael Nadal vs Donald Young Wimbledon 2017 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

Closing out the scheduled Centre Court play on Wednesday is Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard is a legitimate contender and with a early draw free of the top big hitters on tour, he should be fairly confident of making the second week where conditions will turn in his favour. His second round match up will be against Donald Young.

Nadal had it pretty easy in round one, beating John Millman 6-1 6-3 6-2 in just under 2 hours. It was a pretty impressive display that saw him hit 33 winners to just 18 unforced errors. “It’s obvious at the beginning I started trying to not have a lot of mistakes, playing more safe. I finished the match hitting some great forehands, no? I need to play aggressive with my forehand. Obviously I need to serve well.” he said on the match and his chances at the tournament overall. Nadal had been down to play the Queens tournament a few weeks back but withdrew as a precaution but there were no signs of his knees or anything else playing up during this match.

Young was the only player to take Djokovic into a tiebreak in Eastbourne, losing a close one 11-9 against the eventual champion. Nadal was complimentary of Young, who came from a set down to progress against Denis Istomin. The Uzbek did withdraw in set 4, although he was only 2 games from defeat at the time. “Well, he’s an aggressive player. He’s a player that plays quick, hits the ball so quick. Sometimes he’s able to play at a very, very high level. Is a dangerous opponent” he said of the American. “At the same time he’s a player that, as I said before, is quick. He can decide the balls quick. He can hit a lot of winners with his forehand especially. He has great movements.”

Prediction – Rafael Nadal in straights