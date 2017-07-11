Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey Wimbledon 2017 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

Andy Murray will be looking to join fellow Brit Johanna Konta in the semi finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday afternoon. While still a tough foe on grass, it could have been far tougher for Murray than his opponent Sam Querrey whom he should be fairly confident of beating to advance to the final four.

Common wisdom would expect that Sam Querrey would be at home on the grass given his huge serve and booming forehand but his run to the quarter finals is just his second time making it this far. The first was last year, where he defeated Novak Djokovic on his way to the last 8. He wasn’t expected to match his run this time round as 24th seed but put in impressive shifts in his previous two rounds to beat Jo Wilfried Tsonga and Kevin Anderson, both in five setters. The serve has looked good for Querrey with an average of just over 24 aces a match so far this tournament.

After a scare in round three, things were back to normal for Murray in round 4 as he eased past Benoit Paire in straight sets. Quite amazingly, his four opponents so far have all been in the same vein with flashy attacking tennis of varying quality on the opposite side of the net. Paire had been more solid as of late but his serve did let him down against Murray, hitting more double faults than aces. “I mean, today was by far the best I hit the ball, the cleanest I hit the ball. I was happy about that. Last couple of days, practice has been really good, as well. I didn’t feel great during my last match. I didn’t feel like I played so well, not loads of rhythm in the first two matches. I definitely felt better today.” Murray said post-match.

Murray is wary of the threat Querrey poses and isn’t taking anything for granted. “Obviously a big serve. Goes for his shots. Very aggressive player. Today, I maybe played one or two service games in the first set that weren’t the best. Against him, you can’t really afford that. He’s not an easy guy to break. When he’s ahead, he can serve well. He’s a good frontrunner. I’ll need to make sure I’m serving well and, you know, not letting him dictate too much. When he’s standing up on the baseline, hitting forehands, dictating, he’s a very dangerous player.” he added. Murray does generally nullify the threat of the biggest servers on tour due to his elite level of returning and his record against Querrey is no different. He is 7-1 against the American, including a routine win at the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Prediction – Andy Murray in straight sets