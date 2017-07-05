Andy Murray vs Dustin Brown Wimbledon 2017 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Andy Murray continues the defence of his Wimbledon title on Wednesday afternoon with a potentially exciting clash with Germany’s Dustin Brown. Murray plays second on Centre Court after fellow Brit Johanna Konta, meaning the home crowd will have plenty to cheer on Day 3 of the tournament.

Murray had it fairly easy in round one against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. Bublik showcased some entertaining tennis in the 6-1 6-4 6-2 loss to the World No.1 but was never really in the match after failing to convert 0-40 when Murray served for the second set. There were concerns over Murray’s hip injury but between the thrill of battle and general rest time, he has been feeling much better. “I feel pretty good,” Murray said. “The last few days, I’ve been feeling better each day. Obviously, getting out on the match court is a little bit different; the intensity is a little bit higher but also the adrenaline helps numb some pains that you might have and I thought I did pretty well for the first match.”

It’s fair to say that Dustin Brown will offer a similar kind of unpredictable threat that Bublik did, albeit a bit more dangerous. Brown has become a fan favourite at many a tournament due to his exciting game and at times, ridiculous shot making. He beat Joao Sousa in 4 sets in round one, coming from a set and a brea down to beat the Portugese No.1.

Murray has dealt well with many a charismatic shotmaker and should be far too consistent for Brown over 5 sets. Brown is sure to provide a Youtube highlight or two in the match before likely falling to a straight sets defeat. “Well, I’m going to have to try and play the same way, play aggressive. Like I said, it’s tough. Andy is one of the best returners out there. Like I said, I feel like the balls are a lot slower and it’s not making it as easy to play aggressive and play only serve and volley.” Brown said of his tactics going into the match.

Prediction – Andy Murray in three sets