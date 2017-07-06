Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe Wimbledon 2017 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

The schedule for Thursday’s show courts does leave a lot to be desired in a way but there is one match that stands out on Court 3 between two of the next generation at differing levels of their career despite just 8 months separating Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe. They are scheduled for the last match after Makarova-Kuznetsova, Del Potro-Gulbis and Muguruza-Wickmayer.

Zverev has already bettered his French Open run after making the second round. After a clay swing that saw him make waves and move into the top 10 for the first time after a Masters title that included a win over Djokovic, he found himself with one of the toughest round one matches in Paris. He exited there, losing to Fernando Verdasco when there were big expectations for the German. He comes into Wimbledon with a Halle final, having lost to Roger Federer there. Zverev hit 31 winners in his opener against Evgeny Donskoy, breaking the Russian three times overall in a straight sets victory.

Tiafoe picked up an impressive win against Robin Haase, defeating the Dutchman in 4 sets. He hit 60 winners in that opener, one of the highest totals for a round one winner. It was a big improvement from his last two outings on the grass, losses to Richard Gasquet and Liam Broady, the latter ranked outside the top 400 at the time of the match. This has the potential to be an attractive match with both players capable of playing flashy tennis for long periods of time. However, Zverev has showcased a more consistent level that Tiafoe still struggles to maintain. He may be able to avoid defeat against lesser players but Zverev will punish the American should he go on one of his trademark periods where a lot goes wrong in a short space of time.

Prediction – Alexander Zverev in 4 sets