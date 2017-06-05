Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta French Open 2017 QF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Rafael Nadal continues to look like a man possessed at Roland Garros, putting on displays that show you why he is a 9 time champion at the event. He may not have had true competition yet but his level of dominance through 4 rounds is up there with the best, dropping just 20 games in 4 matches and only 6 in the last 2 matches. His next victim is fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, a man having a career year with a new career high ranking to show for it after this tournament. Check out the Nadal vs Carreno Busta Head to Head stats.

Nadal extended his record against Spaniards at Roland Garros to 13-0 with a dominant win over Roberto Bautista Agut. It wasn’t quite the beating he handed out to Nikoloz Basilashvili but putting away the World No. 18 for the loss of just 5 games was quite something for Nadal. Bautista Agut was full of praise for him after the match. “Nadal is at his best. He plays every point with great intensity and yields nothing. You try to take a few risks, and then of course you make more mistakes than usual,” Bautista Agut said.

Carreno Busta picked up an impressive scalp to move into the quarter finals, extending his best run at the French Open and a slam in general. This, in addition to a first Masters 1000 semi final on clay suggests that he is capable of going deep now with the correct draw. He came back from 2 sets to 1 down to win against Milos Raonic, coming from 3-1 down in the decider to move on to the next round. On top of that, the Spaniard also avoided catastrophe by holding on after blowing 3 match points on serve at his first time of asking. 3 more may have gone in the next attempt to serve it out but it was seventh time lucky for him.

“He’s developed really well and improved. He’s a friend whom I appreciate very much, someone I really like. He’s a good person. I think he deserves it,” said Nadal of his opponent whom he holds a 3-0 head to head over.. In regards to his own fortunes he was happy with the way things are going. “I am in the quarter-finals, and I am healthy and I am playing well. That’s the only important thing for me,” Nadal said. “The goal is always to try your best every day and to try to be through to the next round.” Nadal looks unstoppable right now but realistically the only person who can stop him will be waiting in the semi finals, assuming Novak Djokovic does of course win his semi final.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal in straight sets