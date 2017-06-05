Kristina Mladenovic vs Timea Bacsinszky French Open 2017 QF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Now in the quarter final, Kristina Mladenovic has a legitimate chance now to become only the second French woman in the Open Era to win the French Open and the first French finalist since Mary Pierce in 2005. Backed by a vocal supportive home crowd, Kiki will be favoured to move on to the semi finals where she will be expected to win once more. Mladenovic must first take on Timea Bacsinszky to get there though. Check out the Bacsinszky vs Mladenovic Head to Head stats.

The Swiss ensured that there would be a new grand slam winner with her win in the previous round. She really should have ended the hopes of Venus Williams in much quicker time, having led 5-1 in the first set only to go and lose it. She bounced back immediately though and would go on to cruise through the final two sets for the loss of just 3 games. “I thought, I don’t want to finish my Sunday like this! So I started to vary my shots and I kept up my courage.” she said post match.

Meanwhile, Mladenovic’s win was marred by the controversy of a French crowd that was perhaps too aggressive in their reactions to Garbine Muguruza, who lost in three to Mladenovic. Muguruza’s coach Sam Sumyk took to Twitter later on to criticise the crowd but it shouldn’t take away from what was still an impressive performance for Mladenovic, who had looked shaky in the early rounds against much lesser players. On the crowd, she disputed the portrayal put across. “It’s a huge pleasure and privilege to have the audience behind you. But I also need to fight, and from the nerves point of view, it’s tough, too. Because you need to be 150 per cent with all these thousands of people who are breathing down your neck, so to speak.” she said.

Mladenovic lost the previous meeting in Fed Cup action earlier in the year but this will be their first meeting on clay. If Mladenovic can keep her nerve in front of an expectant home crowd, you would have to favour her to take this though. it’s going to be a very interesting match, because she has a very varied game. And she’s a fighter. So it’s going to be a big match, whatever happens.” Mladenovic said.

Prediction – Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets