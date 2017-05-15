Grigor Dimitrov vs Del Potro Rome 2017 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

It’s often the case that the early rounds of a Masters 1000 tournament leave a lot to be desired in terms of showcase matches but there is no doubt there is one match that stands out on Monday’s schedule in Rome for the men’s draw. That match is the one between two former top 10 players in Grigor Dimitrov and Juan Martin Del Potro.. Check out the Dimitrov vs Del Potro Head to Head.

Dimitrov started his season off in fine fashion with his run to the Australian Open semi finals topping off a great few opening months. However, he has found it difficult recently and endured a four match losing streak before ending that in Madrid with a run to the third round. He lost to eventual finalist Dominic Thiem there but will be disappointed to have blown multiple match points in the final set tiebreak.

Still outside the top 30, draws were not kind for Del Potro in the North American hard court swing. He went 6-4 over that stretch, beginning with a semi final in Delray Beach but that was followed with early draws against Federer and Djokovic in the latter tournaments which did not go in his favour. Rome will be Dimitrov’s fourth clay tournament in the run up to Roland Garros but Del Potro has played just one match – a win in Estoril against Yuichi Sugita. That was followed with a walkover due to the death of his grandfather but it seems he will be ready to go for this event.

Del Potro is 4-0 against Dimitrov including two wins last year but that has rarely been the issue for the Argentinian. Staying on the court fully fit remains the goal for him and when he does so there are few better outside of the elite players on tour.

Prediction: Juan Martin Del Potro in three sets