Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Indian Wells Preview and Prediction

Novak Djokovic‘s deadly run to an Indian Wells title continues on Wednesday evening when he faces one of the two players to defeat him so far this year in Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic remains the favourite to win the tournament still, especially after Andy Murray‘s surprise exit early in the week.

Djokovic has had two tough matches to begin the tournament, backing up his straight sets win over Kyle Edmund with a three set win against Juan Martin Del Potro. After the Argentinian fought back from losing the first set to take it to a decider, it looked like Djokovic might have been dragged into a dogfight in the third. However, that was not to be the case as he attacked the Del Potro serve well on each game. Failing to convert on three occasions the first time round, he was not to be denied in the game on his way to a comfortable third set to close out the match 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Kyrgios has been going about things quietly this week with two straight sets win over Horacio Zeballos and Alexander Zverev to begin the tournament. The 6-3 6-4 win over Zverev was especially impressive for the fact that Kyrgios did not face a single break point over the two sets. The Australian will have been disappointed to be not taking a winning streak into this event after his Acapulco win over Djokovic, instead falling in the next round to the eventual champion Sam Querrey.

Facing a Djokovic eager for revenge on slower courts, it would be fairly surprising if Kyrgios could repeat his victory of a few weeks back. The three-times defending champ won’t go down easily on a court more suited to his game style and move on to a blockbuster quarter final against the winner of the Federer-Nadal match later in the night.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets