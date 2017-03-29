Angelique Kerber vs Venus Williams Miami Open 2017 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams kick off the night session of Wednesday’s play in Miami with Venus looking for her 14th win over a World No.1 in her career. Despite only making the fourth round in Indian Wells last week, Kerber found herself moving up a spot in the rankings due to Serena Williams’ inactivity. Check out the Kerber vs Venus Head to Head.

Despite moving back to the top, Kerber is still yet to really showcase the excellent tennis that saw her finally breakthrough at the top last year. This week, she has sailed through the opening rounds – all in straight sets. Duan Ying Ying, Risa Ozaki and Shelby Rogers aren’t exactly a tough trio but Kerber still found little trouble in her matches against them.

Meanwhile, Venus had a much tougher task in the previous round. Svetlana Kuznetsova has often thrived in Miami but was sent packing in straight sets by the American in the last round. She saved 2 set points late in the second set before winning a tiebreak after falling down a minibreak early on. Just as impressively, she was broken just once over the match despite hitting 7 double faults.

Kerber’s record against the top 20 will once again be put to the test in this matchup. She is 0-3 (Svitolina x2, Vesnina) against them this year and this record would even extend to 0-5 against the top 35 – the highest ranked player she has a win over this year was the then No.36 ranked Ana Konjuh in Dubai. Kerber does lead the head to head 4-2, including last year in the Wimbledon semi final. Kerber broke 5 times in her 6-4 6-4 victory on that occasion and will definitely have the upper hand if the American were to struggle that badly on serve again although she has shown little sign of that this week.

Prediction – Angelique Kerber in straight sets