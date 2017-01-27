Williams sisters to face each other in the Australian Open 2017 final

Share & Comment Tweet

The Williams sisters will play their first slam final against each other since 2009 on Saturday. Both women breezed through their draw with just one set loss between the pair of them – by Venus in the semi final.

Check out the stevegtennis Serena vs Venus final preview and prediction.

Serena’s Route

While by ranking, Serena’s route to the final looks fairly generous with just one top 10 opponent played on the way there. However, her opening two rounds were against opponents previously in the top 10. Belinda Bencic (Career High 7) was edged out in two sets while her round two match with Lucie Safarova (def. 6-3 6-4) was a grand slam final just under two years ago at the French Open. An all-American round three was another easy victory for Serena 6-1 6-3 over Nicole Gibbs.

Serena showed vulnerability in round four against Barbora Strycova, dropping serve a number of times. She took a hard fought first set on a mishit to help her on the way to a 7-5 6-4 win. The in-form Johanna Konta was expected to give Serena a tough test but it was one of her easiest wins of the tournament by scoreline. She broke four times in the 6-2 6-3 win to book a place in the semi finals against the major surprise of Mirjana Lucic Baroni. The Croatian had beaten two top 5 seeds on her way to this match but was outclassed from the beginning, winning just three games in a 6-2 6-1 loss. Serena dropped just two points on her first serve and destroyed the second serve of her opponent, winning 18 of 21 points.

Venus’ Route

Venus made her way to the quarter finals without playing a top 80 player, the highest ranked opponent being Ying Ying Duan in round three at 87. She toughed out a first round win over Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 7-5 before Stefanie Voegele and Duan were swept aside for the loss of just six games between them. In round four, Mona Barthel gave Venus a tougher test. The German, once ranked 23, is in the midst of a comeback and was putting an impressive run together before losing 6-3 7-5 at this stage.

The inconsistent Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova had defeated two potential dangers in Vesnina and Kuznetsova in previous rounds but couldn’t keep that good run going against Venus. Venus came from a break down in both sets to win 6-4 7-6 to make it 10 straight sets and a place in the semis. That run of sets would come to an end in the semis against Coco Vandeweghe but not the run of wins. After losing the first set, Venus ramped up the aggression in the final two sets and took it to her younger opponent. Breaking in the first return game of the final set, Venus managed to hold on to continue a dream run that noone would have expected even with the potential for draws to break down like they often do.